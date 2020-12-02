Virtual Studio Visit: Vesna Kittelson

The Weisman Art Museum is hosting a virtual studio visit with artist Vesna Kittelson, whose series of portraits, Young Americans, are on view at the museum. Kittelson will be joined by WAM's Susannah Schouweiler, who was a contributor for Kittelson's recent catalogue, Synthesis: Lost and Found in America. The Young Americans series includes portraits of Kittelson's students with an autobiographical connection. The event is free and available via Zoom, with registration required for Q&A participation.