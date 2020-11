The Mia will be offering a virtual public tour relating works of art to popular books over Zoom. A new book will be presented each month. The upcoming book selections are The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton for November and The Housekeeper and the Professor by Yoko Ogawa. The tours will be taking place November 17 at 1 p.m., November 25 at 6 p.m., and December 15 at 1 p.m.