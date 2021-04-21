Virtual Perspectives Talk: The Photography of Todd Webb Outside the Frame

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mia is hosting a virtual perspectives talk that will reflect on recently uncovered color photography by Todd Webb, now a part of the Todd Webb in Africa: Outside the Frame special exhibition. The roundtable discussion will involve community members Aziz Osman, Fatuma Elmi, Kofi Odoom, Gladstone Sabah, and Andrea Mwalilino reflecting on Webb's depictions of their African homelands as well as the history of documentary photography in Africa. The event is free with advance registration required and will be hosted via Zoom. 

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries
