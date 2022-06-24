Vintage at the Ballpark

The Minneapolis Vintage Market is holding their biggest party yet. They're filling the CHS field with dozens of the Midwest's best vintage clothing, accessories and home goods vendors.

CHS Field concessions will be open for food and beer throughout the weekend so you can soak up the taste of summer at the ballpark! Take the whole family to shop vintage from the Twin Cities’ premier mobile marketplace.

Tickets are $10 for preview night on Friday August 5, and $5 on Saturday, August 6.

Tix are on sale now!