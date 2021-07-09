Vinai & Company Feast at St. Paul Farmers Market

From June until October, chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai (coming soon) will be hosting dining experiences with other local chefs — Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai and Hola Arepa, Gerard Klass of Soul Bowl, and plenty more locally loved establishments — to serve a family style meal to groups of 2, 4, or 6 guests. Each date is hosted by a different chef; there will be a playlist curated by DJ Keezy, a local artist; and Saint Dinette will bring all the craft beer, local wine, and cocktail options for a night of pleasing provisions.