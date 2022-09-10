Vietgone at the Guthrie Theater

After Saigon falls in 1975, Quang and Tong, two Vietnamese refugees separated from their previous partners, reunite in Arkansas and ignite a no-strings-attached relationship to pass the time. Living in America becomes an adventure that leads the pair to question their futures and their relationship. It’s part history, part memoir, and this whip-smart comedy gives an unabashed reflection on American culture and a human-centered view of the Vietnam War and its aftermath.