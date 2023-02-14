Valentine's Day Cocktail Tour
The American Swedish Institute is welcoming lovers and guest alike to join in a cocktail tour of the institute's newest exhibition.
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
For Valentine's Day this year, ditch the tradition dinner reservation for a guided tour through ASI's newest exhibition featuring historic and contemporary glass pieces from over 100 years. Themed cocktails and small bites will be included in each $55 ticket. This is a 21+ event.