Celebrate 6 years of Utepils at the brewery's free anniversary celebration. All ages are welcome in the Fernweh Taproom to participate in a free meat raffle, snap some memories in the photo booth, and listen to live music by The High 48s and Dang Ol' Tri'ole. Don't miss out on beer poking, the chance to sip on Utepil's anniversary pils or a taste of sweet treats available.