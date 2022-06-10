The Otherworldly Arts Collective is hosting an art show like no other. The Unicorn Art Show at the Jackson Flats Artspace is a celebration of magic. The two night occasion will display fantasy artwork with food and drink from Twin Spirits and vegan and gluten-free options form Que Tal Street Eats.

Bright and fanciful attire is recommended, the event takes place Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11 from 4-10 p.m.