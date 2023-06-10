Unicorn Art Show – A Fantasy Art Show

For those who are enchanted by wizards, sprites, fairies, and dragons, boy, do we have the event for you. The Otherworldly Arts Collective is welcoming their Unicorn Art Show back to northeast Minneapolis for a celebration of any and all types of magic. A wide variety of artists, musicians, and revelry-makers will be selling their one-of-a-kind fantasy treasures, and be sure to show up in your brightest and most fantastical attire – It's encouraged.