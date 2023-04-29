Uncorked: MN Wine Fest

Uncorked, the traveling wine fest, is coming to the Science Museum with over 100 wines and bubblies to try from across the globe. A ticket to this wine-tasting event includes full after-hours access to the museum, interactive exhibits, and plenty of food trucks to try. This event offers two sessions – early admission ($80) begins at 7 p.m. and includes an extra hour of tasting with a smaller crowd. General admission ($65) opens at 8 p.m. Both tickets include all wine tasting. Food is sold separately.