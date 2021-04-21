UMN English Writers Series: Celebrating Faculty Books

to

Buy Tickets

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Celebrate the newly published books from Creative Writing Program professors as a part of the University of Minnesota's English Writers' Series. Professors works include One Summer Evening at the Falls by Peter Campion, Sho by Douglas Kearney, The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger, and Sensational: The Hidden History of America's "Girl Stunt Reporters" by Kim Todd, among others. The professors will read and discuss their recent works, available via Zoom. 

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Book Reading/Signing, Lecture/Discussion, Literature
612-625-3363
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - UMN English Writers Series: Celebrating Faculty Books - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UMN English Writers Series: Celebrating Faculty Books - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UMN English Writers Series: Celebrating Faculty Books - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - UMN English Writers Series: Celebrating Faculty Books - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 ical