UMN English Writers Series: Celebrating Faculty Books

Celebrate the newly published books from Creative Writing Program professors as a part of the University of Minnesota's English Writers' Series. Professors works include One Summer Evening at the Falls by Peter Campion, Sho by Douglas Kearney, The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger, and Sensational: The Hidden History of America's "Girl Stunt Reporters" by Kim Todd, among others. The professors will read and discuss their recent works, available via Zoom.