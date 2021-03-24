UMN English Writers Series: Helen Oyeyemi Talk and Discussion

The University of Minnesota is hosting a virtual talk and discussion with Helen Oyeyemi as a part of the UMN English Writers Series ahead of her new novel, Peaces. Presented by the Department of English's Esther Freier Lectures in Literature, Oyeyemi will give a talk and answer questions. The event will be hosted via Zoom, with registration available online.

