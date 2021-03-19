UMN English Writers Series: Edward Said Biography Launch with Timothy Brennan
The University of Minnesota is celebrating Timothy Brennan's new book Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said as a part of their English Writers Series. Brennan will present the book and answer questions with an introduction from professors Shaden Tageldin and Nabil Matar. The event will be held via Zoom, with registration available online.
