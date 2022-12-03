Ugly Holiday Sweater Party
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a celebration of ugly holiday sweaters at one of the Twin Cities most popular cider breweries, Sociable Cider Werks? Let's be honest, there isn't one.
Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sociable Cider Werks is hosting an evening dedicated to one of the best pieces of the holiday season -- ugly holiday sweaters. With live music from Tyler Haag Duo and the Josh Cleveland Band for some festive, holiday-inspired tunes and an ugly holiday sweater competition, this event is sure to be having you say "ho ho ho-ly ugly sweaters" by the end of the cider-filled evening.