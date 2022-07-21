Twin Cities Summer Jam 2022

The Twin Cities Summer Jam is back in its 5th year. This year, headliners Blake Shelton and Kane Brown will take the stage joined by 11 other bands and artists of all genres.

July 21 is dedicated to Minnesota musicians featuring the Famous Armadillos, Anderson Daniels and Hairball. General Admission tickets for that night are only

Kane Brown will be headlining July 22nd with Nelly, Kidd G, Callista Clark and Restless Road.

Blake Shelton will headline on July 23 with support from Trace Adkins, Elvie Shane, 38 Special and Mason Dixon Line.

Tickets are many ticket options starting at $77 for single day general admission. General admission tickets for July 21 are only $25. Prices will go up on March 18.