Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast 1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Join the Textured Nation at the fourth annual Twin Cities Natural Hair and Beauty Expo. Learn from the pros through live demonstrations and workshops, exchange tips on natural hair, beauty, and wellness, and learn how to use social media to your brand's advantage. General admission tickets are available for purchase prior to the event and the day of the event ($10). 

