Twin Cities Medtronic Marathon
The marathon will begin un downtown Minneapolis and conclude at the St. Paul capitol grounds.
State Capitol 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55155
The Twin Cities Medtronic Marathon is back in-person this year, with virtual options for those who aren't ready to run in a big crowd just yet. Whether you're cheering on a fan or off to the races yourself, visit the State Capitol for a beer garden, family activities, and of course, some running (or walking or jogging).