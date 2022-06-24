Twin Cities Jazz Fest
You like jazz?
Mears Park 221 E 5th St. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
The Twin Cities Jazz Fest will be heading back out to Mears Park for its 23rd year. They have rounded up a fantastic group of talented musicians with headliners including Matthew Whitaker, Tremé Brass Band, Emmet Cohen w/ Bruce Harris, Brandon Goldberg Quintet & Bruce Henry & the Evolution of African American Music.
The Jazz Fest is always free and open to all, this year there will be virtual and in-person options!