The Twin Cities Jazz Fest will be heading back out to Mears Park for its 23rd year. They have rounded up a fantastic group of talented musicians with headliners including Matthew Whitaker, Tremé Brass Band, Emmet Cohen w/ Bruce Harris, Brandon Goldberg Quintet & Bruce Henry & the Evolution of African American Music.

The Jazz Fest is always free and open to all, this year there will be virtual and in-person options!

