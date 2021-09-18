Twin Cities Harvest Festival

The festival will run from Sept 18 through Oct 31st. Free daily admission to the Pumpkin Patch and Marketplace, which contains food, face painting and fall photo ops galore. Admission to the Activity Area that houses the corn maze, sunflower field hay ride and more is $7/person on weekdays and $11/person on weekends. The 20-acre corn maze, designed to honor the University of St. Thomas, is only open on weekends. The festival opens at noon on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, and closes at 6 p.m. every day.