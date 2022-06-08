Directed by Peter Rothstein. In a small New York City jury room, on "the hottest day of the year," twelve men debate the fate of a young defendant charged with murdering his father. In form, TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL is a courtroom drama; in purpose, it's a crash course in those passages of the U.S. Constitution that promise defendants a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. Theater Latté Da is thrilled to develop and produce the world premiere of this new American musical adapted from one of America’s greatest dramas.