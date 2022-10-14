Twelfth Night

University of Minnesota Theater Rarig Center, 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455

Check out UMN’s Theatre Arts and Dance department’s take on this Shakespearean classic, following Viola when she is separated from her twin, Sebastian. Viola dresses as a boy and works for Duke Orsino, falling in love with him…but he loves Countess Olivia. The duke sends Viola to court Olivia for him, but Olivia falls for Viola instead! When Sebastian arrives, a flood of mistaken identity and shenanigans ensues. 

Theater
