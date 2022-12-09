Tu Dance Winter Showcase & CULTIVATE
Local Twin Cities dance company and school, Tu Dance, is welcoming their first-ever winter showcase on the Southern Theater's stage, with performances from CULTIVATE, a trainee program featuring works created by local and national guest artists.
Southern Theater Foundation 1420 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
For the first time ever, Tu Dance is bringing a winter showcase of the local dance company's talent to life for the Twin Cities community to see. With performances from all of their dance school levels and an additional showcase of choreography from CULTIVATE, a trainee program featuring works created by local and national guest artists, performed alongside Tu's pre-professional level 4 and 5 dance classes.