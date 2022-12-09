Tu Dance Winter Showcase & CULTIVATE

Local Twin Cities dance company and school, Tu Dance, is welcoming their first-ever winter showcase on the Southern Theater's stage, with performances from CULTIVATE, a trainee program featuring works created by local and national guest artists.

to

Tickets are available here

Southern Theater Foundation 1420 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

For the first time ever, Tu Dance is bringing a winter showcase of the local dance company's talent to life for the Twin Cities community to see. With performances from all of their dance school levels and an additional showcase of choreography from CULTIVATE, a trainee program featuring works created by local and national guest artists, performed alongside Tu's pre-professional level 4 and 5 dance classes.  

Info

Southern Theater Foundation 1420 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Dance
Tickets are available here
to
Google Calendar - Tu Dance Winter Showcase & CULTIVATE - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tu Dance Winter Showcase & CULTIVATE - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tu Dance Winter Showcase & CULTIVATE - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tu Dance Winter Showcase & CULTIVATE - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 ical