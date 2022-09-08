True West at Zephyr Theater

Zephyr Theatre 601 Main St N, Stillwater, MN 55082 , Minneapolis, Minnesota

In the Sam Shepard classic; two brothers, a petty thieving drifter and a successful screenwriter, explore their fraught relationship while reluctantly cooperating on writing a screenplay. Who is the ideal family man and who is the lost soul, is not as obvious as it might seem.  The “double nature” of ourselves, as described by Shepard, is brought to the fore in this American standard of the stage.

