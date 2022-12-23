Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
The multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to St. Paul for their highly anticipated winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" presented by the Hallmark Channel. This year, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," all over the nation.