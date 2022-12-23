Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Xcel Energy Center with their Ghost of Christmas Eve music extravaganza.

to

Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

The rock-turned-Christmas-music-phenomenon, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, comes to the Xcel Energy Center with their yearly Ghost of Christmas Eve performance. The show will include the TSO's classic hits and a combination of rock-infused Christmas songs for everyone to enjoy. 

