Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut
to
East Side Sculpture Park 705 E 7th Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55106
Celebrate the end of summer and the debut of the Traditional Connections Exhibition on Aug.13 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with songs, dances, cultural presentations, and live music!
Event schedule:
5:00 Spirit Boy Manidoo-Gwiiwizens
5:20 Spoken Word by Isabel and Max Lopez
5:35 Away Runakuna
5:50 Ina Yukka
6:20 Cypher Side
6:30 Essencia Mexicana
6:40 Afoutayi
7:00 Danza Ceremony with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli