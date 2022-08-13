Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut

to

East Side Sculpture Park 705 E 7th Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55106

Celebrate the end of summer and the debut of the Traditional Connections Exhibition on Aug.13 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with songs, dances, cultural presentations, and live music! 

Event schedule:

5:00 Spirit Boy Manidoo-Gwiiwizens

5:20 Spoken Word by Isabel and Max Lopez

5:35 Away Runakuna

5:50 Ina Yukka

6:20 Cypher Side

6:30 Essencia Mexicana

6:40 Afoutayi

7:00 Danza Ceremony with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli

Info

East Side Sculpture Park 705 E 7th Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55106
Art
to
Google Calendar - Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 ical