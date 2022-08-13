Traditional Connections Exhibit Debut

Celebrate the end of summer and the debut of the Traditional Connections Exhibition on Aug.13 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with songs, dances, cultural presentations, and live music!

Event schedule:

5:00 Spirit Boy Manidoo-Gwiiwizens

5:20 Spoken Word by Isabel and Max Lopez

5:35 Away Runakuna

5:50 Ina Yukka

6:20 Cypher Side

6:30 Essencia Mexicana

6:40 Afoutayi

7:00 Danza Ceremony with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli