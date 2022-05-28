Trader's Market Elko Memorial Day Weekend Vintage Market.
Elko Trader's Market 10675 260th Street East, City of Elko (historical), Minnesota 55020
May brings spring flowers and vintage markets. Check out Trader's Market Elko with over 300 vendors, food trucks, and three huge outbuildings on 35 acres of farmland. There will be jewelry, collectibles, vintage, cycled furniture, and more!
Art, Food & Drink, Market, Shopping Event