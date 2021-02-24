Trace the Line Conversations

Video production company Bravebird is hosting a virtual conversation with leaders from across the Midwest highlighting the upcoming film, Trace the Line. The featured leaders include Minneapolis NAACP President Angela Rose Myers alongside Joselynne Joy Gardner from Chicago's Board of Education, S.R. Mills, CEO of Bear Development, and Porche Bennett-Bey, founder of United as One and the Moorish Outreach Coalition. The conversation will focus on violence against Black Americans in Midwestern communities and will highlight footage from the film.