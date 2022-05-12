In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month Sherry Walling, Lynn Lunny and an ensemble of Twin Cities artists present Touching Two Worlds: An Evening of Circus Arts & Storytelling.

Described as a love letter in motion, the show was created by two artists who both lost brothers to suicide and sought healing and expression through circus arts. Artists will use aerial fabrics, lyra, trapeze, fire, rope, and cyr wheels to portray the story of mental illness.

Enjoy an evening of hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, live music, and visual art. Be the first to hear Sherry Walling read from her upcoming memoir— the book the show is inspired by, Touching Two Worlds.