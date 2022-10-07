Them by Piotr Szyhalski: An Activation

The multidisciplinary creative, Piotr Szyhalski, is bringing a new aspect to his current exhibition, "We Are Working All The Time!" on display at the Weisman Art Museum and needs lots of hands to help bring it to life. Head to WAM's main gallery on October 7 at 11 a.m. to help carry a block-long screenprint featured in the exhibition around the museum and through the University of Minnesota campus. Part news ticker, part protest banner, this event ties Szyhalski's themes of daily headlines and mass civic response together with the help of all art lovers and WAM's museum visitors. This is a free event.