Theater Mu Presents: The Kung Fu Zombies Saga: Shaman Warrior and Cannibals

On Kung Fu Zombies vs. Cannibals’ 10th anniversary, Theater Mu’s award-winning play is back in a whole new way, as playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay tailors it to be seen with the world premiere of the show’s prequel. For the first act, one young woman fights to save her sister from a world gone awry with the help

of the Monkey King, Hanuman, and then in Act Two, one Lao American woman journeys back to her homeland while dodging all of the apocalypse’s perils. Both acts feature martial arts and a soundtrack by DJ Kool Akiem, so get ready for the adventure of the summer.