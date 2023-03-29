Theater Mu Presents: Again
to
Mixed Blood Theatre Company 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Memoirist and cancer survivor Mai See meets a young filmmaker named Quest, who is inspired by Mai See’s story despite suffering from her own chronic cancer. When Mai See relapses, their unlikely friendship helps Mai See understand her own life—things that are worth keeping and things that are worth letting go. Again is an irreverent, moving, heartbreaking new musical about what to do when shit gets real.