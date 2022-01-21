The Weeknd: After Hours World Tour
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Ready for your next concert? Get your tickets to The After Hours Tour to see the Weeknd live. The concert will take place on Jan. 21 at the Xcel Energy Center, and will continue across the United States and Europe before ending in London. Don't miss your chance to dance along to "Blinding Lights," or other songs off the pop stars new greatest-hits collection The Highlights.