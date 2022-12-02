Join Ballet Co. Laboratory for The Snow Queen at The Cowles Center for Dance and Performing Arts. The show follows Gerda, a little girl, as she tries to save her brother from the Snow Queen.

Admission is $38 for adults, $33 for seniors, $28 for children and students, and $33 for groups (10 or more tickets to the same performance).

Catch the show Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.