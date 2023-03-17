The Shamrock Shimmy
The Shamrock Shimmy is back just for St. Patrick's Day!
to
Brother Justus Whiskey Company 3300 5th Street Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
The Shamrock Shimmy is back just for St. Patrick's Day! It’s creamy. It’s minty. It’s chocolatey. It’s basically dessert in a glass. We start with our American Single Malt Whiskey, before adding a decadent house-made chocolate mint syrup and top it off with fresh mint leaves. Stop in on Friday, March 17th to sip one before they’re gone