The Roots of the Rural-Urban Divide with Steve Conn
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Steve Conn is is the W.E. Smith Professor of History at Miami University, and co-editor of the online magazine Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective and the author of Americans Against the City: Anti-Urbanism in the Twentieth Century. In this talk presented by the Minnesota History Center, he'll explore the roots of one of the greatest American schisms: the divide between rural and urban populations.