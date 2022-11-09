The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Go back in time to petticoats, horse and buggy, and powdered wigs. The Queen's Ball is coming to Minneapolis in all of its 1700s glory.

Tickets are available here

Lighthouse 1515 Central Ave, NE , Minneapolis, Minnesota

Your opportunity to pull out your favorite powdered wig and ballgown is coming to Minneapolis. The Queen's ball is an immersive experience based off of Netflix's hit show, Bridgerton that welcomes both fans of the romance-infused drama and folks looking for an excuse to wear a petticoat to step back in time for an unforgettable night. The Queen's Ball has multiple available dates in November and December. 

Info

Lighthouse 1515 Central Ave, NE , Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tickets are available here
Google Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-09 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-11 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-12 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience - 2022-11-13 19:00:00 ical