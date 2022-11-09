The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Go back in time to petticoats, horse and buggy, and powdered wigs. The Queen's Ball is coming to Minneapolis in all of its 1700s glory.
Lighthouse 1515 Central Ave, NE , Minneapolis, Minnesota
Your opportunity to pull out your favorite powdered wig and ballgown is coming to Minneapolis. The Queen's ball is an immersive experience based off of Netflix's hit show, Bridgerton that welcomes both fans of the romance-infused drama and folks looking for an excuse to wear a petticoat to step back in time for an unforgettable night. The Queen's Ball has multiple available dates in November and December.