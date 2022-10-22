The Purple Ones: A Prince Inspired Fashion Show

The 6th annual Purple Ones fashion show is making its way back to the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

Hennepin Theatre Trust 651 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 140, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Minnesota's biggest pop icon is the inspiration behind The Purple Ones -- a fashion show completely dedicated to Prince. Each style is created by a local fashion designer based off of their favorite Prince tune, and yes, there will be a lot of purple involved. Tickets start at $40. 

