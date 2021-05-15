The Paradox of Stillness: Art, Object, and Performance
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The Walker is presenting works from the early 20th century today in The Paradox of Stillness: Art, Object, and Performance, a new exhibition this spring and summer. The exhibition will examine stillness as a performative and visual gesture, featuring a roster of artists testing the boundaries between "stillness and motion, mortality and aliveness, and the still life and the living picture." The installation will open this May and will run until early August.