Turf Club 1601 University Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104

As *part* of their name suggests, The Nude Party is a party on stage. With an ensemble of energetic musicians, the New-York based group packs a punch. They’ve been widely heralded by a range of prominent musicians, and their 2023 album Rides On deserves additional praise. Head to Turf Club to catch them with opener Breanna Barbara. Doors  at 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 day of.

