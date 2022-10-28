The Nightmare Before Christmas with the Minnesota Orchestra
Sit alongside Tim Burton's joyously terrifying animated holiday mashup feature film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," with the Minnesota Orchestra playing the score.
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
What better way to welcome in the spooky season than by venturing into the world of Halloween Town with Tim Burton's famously charming dead headliner, Jack Skellington. Playing on the big screen at Orchestra Hall, the 1993 Halloween classic film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be accompanied alongside the Minnesota Orchestra playing Danny Elfman's original score for the movie.