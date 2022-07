The Goth Ball at Ground Zero will be highlighting Goth DJs from Rapture to deliver you their favorite goth tunes of all time. The shows will have an entourage of entertainers and effects including projections, laser lights, fire performances and aerial acrobatics.

Featuring DJ Q, DJ Gwiingwans, DJ noise, Dragons Fire Theater/Dragons Lair Performing Arts team, Angela Higgins, Justice of Dragons and more.