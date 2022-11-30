The Moth: Twin Cities Story Slam
The Moth is coming to Amsterdam Bar and Hall in Saint Paul for a night of live storytelling, creating community, and building empathy. Sure, you've seen spoken word, but you've never seen something quite like this.
Amsterdam Bar & Hall 6 W. 6th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Storytelling brings people together, allows for empathy to grow in new connections, and builds community through shared experience. So, when it's performed live? There's nothing quite like it. The Moth 2022 is coming to Amsterdam Bar and Hall for an evening of live, unpracticed storytelling, with hopes that different stories from different folks will open a new door for understanding and communication. This is an 18+ event.