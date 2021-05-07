The Magic of Bill Blagg Live

Illusionist Bill Blagg is coming to the Ames Center on May 7 and 8, 2021 for three shows only. Bill's big break occurred when he won a prestigious magic competition at the age of 18 in the "Magic Capital of the World" (Colon, MI). Since, he's been on NBC, CBS and FOX, and thrilling his audiences with grand-scale illusions such as instantly teleporting across theatres and squishing his body to just 5” tall.