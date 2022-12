Celebrate the longest night of the year with Pryes Brewing at their Winter Solstice Bash. They'll turn their taproom into a winter wonderland complete with live music, tasty food, yummy beers and more. You can watch painter Lou of Loulure in action as she paints a live mural, and listen to musical performances from Cloudchord, Borahm Lee, Molly Brandt & Eric Carranza, and Allie McIntosh.