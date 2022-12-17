The Long Night: Winter Solstice bash
Celebrate the longest night of the year with Pryes Brewing Company (and yes, that means lots of beer.)
Pryes Brewing Company 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pryes Brewing Company is welcoming winter's 5:00 p.m. sunsets with an all-day party on the longest night of the year, the winter solstice. Is there a better way to deal with winter's long nights than with a party? Absolutely not. The enchanted-winter-wonderland-themed shindig is going to have tons of live music, locally-based snacks, and (you guessed it) lots of tasty beer.