The Long Night: Winter Solstice bash

Pryes Brewing Company is welcoming winter's 5:00 p.m. sunsets with an all-day party on the longest night of the year, the winter solstice. Is there a better way to deal with winter's long nights than with a party? Absolutely not. The enchanted-winter-wonderland-themed shindig is going to have tons of live music, locally-based snacks, and (you guessed it) lots of tasty beer.