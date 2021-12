The local lineup for "The Last Rave 2021 Rave" includes Killusonline, Juniper Douglas, Riotgrrrldarko & 6rips, 101115hotel, and DJ Mojo Jojo. Put on by Radio K and Blossom, it's bound to be full of bops and fresh talent. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.