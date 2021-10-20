The Halluci Nation (FKA A Tribe Called Red) at The Cedar
to
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
The Halluci Nation is touring with their new album, One More Saturday Night. In this energetic record, the group maintains their focus on collaboration and creating media that reflects today's multifaceted Indigenous identity. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Performances at The Cedar require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry.