The Great Northern's Invisible Cities at Parkway
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
With interactive projections by internationally renowned artist Kevork Mourad, Ashwini Ramaswamy of Ragamala Dance Company has reimagined Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino to create a new and thought provoking performance. MCAD President Sanjit Sethi will speak with Ramaswamy about this creation and how she has adapted a work of literature into a performance. The performance will premiere at The Great Northern 2023.